Reviewing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 14.85% 12.17% 1.22% South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C&F Financial and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.25 $18.86 million N/A N/A South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.70 $29.22 million $1.69 10.59

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

