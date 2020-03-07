Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Macerich Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.