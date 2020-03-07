Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArcBest Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

