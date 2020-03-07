RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

