Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Regis Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.