Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $54,180,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $7,633,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.