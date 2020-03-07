Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.