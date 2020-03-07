Raymond James Weighs in on Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$29.70 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.