Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$70.05 on Thursday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$70.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

