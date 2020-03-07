Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million and a PE ratio of 43.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.65.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

