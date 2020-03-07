Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $664.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.38. Quanterix has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,316. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QTRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

