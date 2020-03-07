Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

