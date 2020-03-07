Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.57

Media coverage about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a news sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Qiagen stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

