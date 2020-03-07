Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Qiagen stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.