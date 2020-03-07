Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Gogo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

GOGO stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gogo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

