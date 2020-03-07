Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Lowered by Analyst

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Jernigan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCAP. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

