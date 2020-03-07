Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mattel Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of MAT opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

