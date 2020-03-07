Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $559.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

