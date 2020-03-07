Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TSE WCN opened at C$135.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.20. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$111.99 and a 12 month high of C$139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.