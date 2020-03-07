Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Reduced by Analyst

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vectrus in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vectrus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Vectrus stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $598.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vectrus by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

