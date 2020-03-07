Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America LLC Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.48). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.02. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Crage purchased 2,700 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,964.00. Also, Director Joseph Morea purchased 2,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $178,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

