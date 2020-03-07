Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

TRGP stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,754,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

