Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

NYSE SNV opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

