Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Boosted by Raymond James

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

