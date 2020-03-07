Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SVC stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,741,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

