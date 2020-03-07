Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,900.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,838.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

