Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

MDRX opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

