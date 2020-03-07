Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WillScot in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 137,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 192,160 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

