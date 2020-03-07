Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $300.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

