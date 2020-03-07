Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Issued By Cormark

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Storm Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Storm Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

