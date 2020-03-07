Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Viad in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Viad has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $895.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Viad by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viad by 81.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

