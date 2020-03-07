Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.