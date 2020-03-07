Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Prologis (NYSE:PLD) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prologis earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Prologis’ score:

PLD opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

