PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

