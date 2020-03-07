Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news impact score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BAMXF stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

BAMXF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

