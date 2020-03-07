Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.