Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,466.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

