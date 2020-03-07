Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

