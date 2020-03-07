Petrosonic Energy’s (PSON) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petrosonic Energy (OTCMKTS:PSON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Petrosonic Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Petrosonic Energy Company Profile

Petrosonic Energy, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. It also intends to manufacture synthetic crude oil through emulsification of heavy crude oil and asphaltenes. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc in May 2012.

