Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

NYSE PEN opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.99 and a beta of 0.75. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,541,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

