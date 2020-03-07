Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.76.

PE opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

