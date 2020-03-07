Parex Resources’ (PXT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE PXT opened at C$17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.86. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.22 and a 52 week high of C$25.11.

In other news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$889,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$575,000. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$1,150,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,690 shares of company stock worth $2,624,378.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

