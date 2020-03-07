Otelco (OTEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTEL stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otelco has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 184,311 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,612,721.25. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

