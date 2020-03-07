Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

KIDS stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

