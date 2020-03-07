Oppenheimer Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $66.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $65.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,415.00 price objective on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.47.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,060.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,077.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,127.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $924.25 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

