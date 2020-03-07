Oppenheimer Comments on Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

