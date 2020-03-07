Oppenheimer Comments on GTT Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in GTT Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GTT Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 240,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $2,759,049.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.