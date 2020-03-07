OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

