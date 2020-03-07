Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

NVAX stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $363.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

