Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS USMV opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

